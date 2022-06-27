Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Police Chief Offers to Resign

Written: 2022-06-27 09:16:44Updated: 2022-06-27 10:03:38

Police Chief Offers to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korean National Police Agency has offered to resign on Monday, with less than a month left until the end of his term.

Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong plans to offer an explanation for his resignation after a press conference by interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min set for 11 a.m.

The resignation comes a few days after President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed outrage that the police agency released a document to the press regarding the reshuffle of senior police officers without his approval.

The incident took place the same day an advisory body recommended that the interior minister be able to ask for punishment of ranking police officials.

The police chief's resignation also comes amid growing tension between the police and the interior ministry over the latter's plan to set up a division in charge of police affairs within the ministry, a move that the police claim threatens the agency's autonomy and neutrality.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >