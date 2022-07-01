Menu Content

Nationwide Heavy Rainfall Causes 3 Deaths, Property Damage

Written: 2022-07-01 14:46:45Updated: 2022-07-01 15:29:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The heavy rainfall that inundated most regions around the country since Tuesday caused the deaths of three people and various property damage.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, a man in his 90s in the central Chungcheong city of Gongju died after he was buried under a fallen roof.

A construction worker in the Gyeonggi city of Yongin also died after he fell inside a pool of rain water, while a woman in her 80s in the Gyeonggi county of Gapyeong died after being swept away by a strong current.

There were 195 reported cases of submerged buildings and vehicles and nine cases of collapsed rooftops and walls. While, over two-thousand-900 hectares of agricultural land were flooded. 

In Gyeonggi Province, where an average of 270 millimeters per hour of precipitation was recorded, eight people have been displaced from their homes.

Although the rains have subsided since early Friday, the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast showers of up to 40 millimeters on Friday afternoon in parts of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, and the Chuncheong provinces.
