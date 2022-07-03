Average Real Income Reflecting Salaries Declines for Middle Class amid Inflation

Photo : YONHAP News

Real income for middle-class households in urban areas dropped over one percent in the first quarter from a year ago amid rapid inflation.Data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday that the monthly average nominal income for all urban-area households with a working member nationwide stood at some five-point-71 million won in the January-to-March period, up six-point-four percent from the same quarter in 2021.However, their average monthly real income reflecting increases in the prices of consumer goods and services grew more moderately at two-point-five percent during the same period.As for households that are not in the top or bottom 20 percent of income earners, their average monthly real income actually declined by one-point-six percent on-year to around three-point-11 million won. The drop is mainly attributed to a decrease of real earned income, including salaries and wages, by two-point-one percent.In contrast, families in the lowest quintile saw their real incomes rise by zero-point-nine percent on average thanks in part to expanded government assistance while the average real income for households in the highest quintile jumped eight-point-six percent despite inflation.Meanwhile, the statistics agency said the consumer price index topped five-point-four percent in the second quarter, rising above five percent for the first time in 21 years for the April-June period.