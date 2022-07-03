Average Real Income Reflecting Salaries Declines for Middle Class amid Inflation

Real income for middle-class households in urban areas dropped over one percent in the first quarter from a year ago amid rapid inflation.
Data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday that the monthly average nominal income for all urban-area households with a working member nationwide stood at some five-point-71 million won in the January-to-March period, up six-point-four percent from the same quarter in 2021.
However, their average monthly real income reflecting increases in the prices of consumer goods and services grew more moderately at two-point-five percent during the same period.
As for households that are not in the top or bottom 20 percent of income earners, their average monthly real income actually declined by one-point-six percent on-year to around three-point-11 million won. The drop is mainly attributed to a decrease of real earned income, including salaries and wages, by two-point-one percent.
In contrast, families in the lowest quintile saw their real incomes rise by zero-point-nine percent on average thanks in part to expanded government assistance while the average real income for households in the highest quintile jumped eight-point-six percent despite inflation.
Meanwhile, the statistics agency said the consumer price index topped five-point-four percent in the second quarter, rising above five percent for the first time in 21 years for the April-June period.