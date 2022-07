Photo : KBS News

Lee Eun-joo, chief of the interim leadership committee of the minor opposition Justice Party, has urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to not be swayed by the temptation of political revenge.In a speech at the National Assembly on Monday, Lee called on President Yoon to keep his promise that there will be no political retaliation, adding that the political arena will never change if every new administration engages in political revenge.Regarding the recent decline in President Yoon's approval ratings, Lee said this is the first administration to have lost the public’s trust at such a fast rate and expressed her hope that the decline will not lead to a collapse in government leadership.She also demanded that Yoon stop catering to the needs of the wealthy, noting that in times of crisis, it is the weak who suffer the most.