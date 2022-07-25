Pres. Yoon Hopes New Oversight Bureau Will Improve Police

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that he hopes the new police oversight bureau established under the interior ministry will help improve police management systems, including personnel policies.Yoon made the remark during a policy briefing by Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min, according to presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun.The spokesperson said that the president also expressed his hope that communication between the minister and police leadership will proceed smoothly.The policy briefing came hours after the Cabinet passed an enforcement decree concerning the establishment of the bureau, whose functions were previously assumed by the now-defunct office of the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs.Yoon also instructed the minister to ensure that promotions and job assignments for police officers will be made in a fair manner, particularly taking issue with the relatively small number of rank-and-file police officers who become senior officers within the elite ranks of police leadership.The president also asked the minister to swiftly transition to a “digital platform government,” which involves the use of big data and digital technology and was one of his key campaign pledges, so the government can provide the public with better administrative services.