FM Park to Visit China Next Week for Ministerial Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin is set to visit China next week for the first time since taking office.The foreign ministry said on Friday that Park will visit China from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of Chinese state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi.Park and Wang will hold ministerial talks in Qingdao, Shandong Province to likely discuss how to advance bilateral relations and issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula, the region and abroad.An official from the presidential office told the media earlier that the ministerial meeting will take place on Tuesday.Park's trip to China will be the first by a high-level official from the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the two sides' diplomatic ties.It also comes amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions following a recent high-profile trip to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.