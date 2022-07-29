Presidential Office Vows to Figure out Public's Needs Amid Low Ratings

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Friday that it will strive to ascertain the needs of the public and improve on areas that are still inadequate, responding to reporters’ questions on President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating sliding to a new low.A presidential official made the remarks at a press briefing on Friday afternoon, saying such surveys, along with media reports, are important data and serve as barometers of public sentiment.The official said that it's been less than three months since the launch of the Yoon administration, adding the presidential office is making every effort to shape a country where all the people can live well together.The official then called for public support in efforts to prevail over the current economic crisis and to make a new leap forward.A Gallup Korea poll of some one-thousand adults nationwide conducted Tuesday to Thursday showed that Yoon's approval rating had tumbled four percentage points from the previous week to 24 percent, the lowest since he took office in May.