Heavy Rains Forecast for Central Region in Second Monsoon Spell

Photo : YONHAP News

A brief second monsoon spell is forecast to begin on Monday in the central region.The Korean Meteorological Administration said on Sunday that up to or more than 300 millimeters of heavy downpour is expected to hit the capital region and inland areas of Gangwon Province until Tuesday.Northern parts of Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang Provinces and coastal areas of Gangwon Province are forecast to receive 30 to 80 millimeters.In the second monsoon spell, the seasonal rain front, which had moved north with the influence of the North Pacific high-pressure system, will come back down toward the Korean Peninsula.The weather agency, however, said that the monsoon rain will not affect the southern regions, which are likely to continue to have sweltering heat and tropical nights.Meanwhile, North Korea is also expected to see up to 300 millimeters of rain on Monday and Tuesday.