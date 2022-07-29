COVID-19 Reinfection Interval Shortened to Five Months

Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 reinfections are occurring at a shorter interval than before.According to the latest analysis of viral reinfections by the Central Disease Control Headquarters, the average duration between the first and second infection was about five months in July, two months shorter than June.The proportion of reinfections among the total number of new daily cases also rose from the two percent range in the fourth week of June to over five-point-four percent in the fourth week of July.The analysis also showed that approximately half of all recent reinfections were found among unvaccinated individuals, while another demographic breakdown found that roughly the same percentage of reinfections were in people aged 17 and younger.More than 36 percent of reinfections were BA.2 cases that followed an initial infection of the BA.1 omicron subvariant, indicating that there were more reinfection cases of the omicron strain and its subvariants than with the previous delta strain.