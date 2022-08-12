Yoon Meets Senator Markey to Discuss S. Korea-US Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with U.S. Senator Ed Markey on Friday at the presidential office.Markey is the chair of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy.In the meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, Yoon thanked the senator for his work over several decades in the House and the Senate to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and boost economic cooperation between South Korea and Japan.Markey said that Seoul and Washington will see their economic and strategic partnership deepen further following the recent passage of a bill to boost its semiconductor industry.The senator also lauded the president for his momentous and outstanding leadership regarding climate change.Also present at the talks were Yoon’s National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han, Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo and U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg.