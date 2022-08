Photo : KBS News

Korea Railroad(Korail) on Tuesday opened ticket reservations for the Chuseok holiday next month.The tickets are available for the KTX, ITX-Saemaeul and Mugunghwa trains that will operate from September 8 to 12.The railway operator made all train seats available for the Chuseok holiday for the first time in two years, having only sold window seats from 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic.On Tuesday, senior citizens aged 65 or older and people registered as disabled can book train tickets online or over the phone between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.On Wednesday and Thursday, all citizens will be able to book tickets online from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.Korail will open ticket reservations to Busan and South Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday and reservations for tickets to the Jeolla provinces on Thursday.