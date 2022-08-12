Lee Jun-seok Heads to Court to Challenge PPP Leadership Switch

Photo : YONHAP News

The former chair of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Lee Jun-seok attended a hearing regarding an injunction he filed against the party in protest of its switch to an emergency leadership committee.As he was entering Seoul Southern District Court on Wednesday, Lee said he will present to the judge overall procedural errors as well as how the party's democratic order was damaged with the leadership change.This comes as five-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young was named the emergency leadership committee chief, completing the leadership transition that effectively removes Lee, who was suspended, from a chance at a comeback.Under the party charter, Lee lost his status as party chairman once the committee was established due to an emergency, to which Lee claims the party's move does not correspond to such a condition.Lee's party membership was suspended last month over allegations of sexual bribery and a cover-up; he has claimed he is innocent.The PPP claims there is no such error, and even if there were an error, it has been fixed.The court's decision could come as early as Wednesday evening.