N. Korea Corrects and Ridicules S. Korea's Announcement of Missile Launch Venue

North Korea said on Friday that its latest two cruise missiles were launched from Anju, South Pyongan Province, not from Onchon as announced by South Korea.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong, who oversees Pyongyang’s policies in relation to South Korea, said in a statement that the test-launch was conducted on Kumsong Bridge in Anju, contrary to what she labeled as an unskilled and haste announcement by the South Korean authorities.Kim pointed out the error while criticizing President Yoon Suk Yeol’s vision for a “bold initiative” toward the North and ridiculing Seoul’s capacity to gather intelligence on Pyongyang.The South Korean military earlier said the two missiles were launched from Onchon toward the West Sea in the early hours of Wednesday.Kim mocked the South, asking how come those repeating such phrases as tracking and surveillance based on close coordination with the U.S. cannot detect the exact launch time, venue or the specifications of the weapons from the North.Following Kim's statement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said there is no change in its analysis of the cruise missiles.