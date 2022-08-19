Minister Expresses Strong Regret over N. Korea's Refusal to Accept Yoon's Proposal

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kwon Young-se expressed strong regret over Pyongyang refusing to accept Seoul's "bold" plan to support its development in return for denuclearization. The minister has however vowed to remain patient in coaxing the regime.At a meeting of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee on Friday, Kwon said it is regrettable that Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, slammed President Yoon Suk Yeol in terse and undignified terms.The minister said such offhanded criticism and fact twisting will not help the regime or efforts to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula.He also stated his resolve to continue persuading and at times pressing the North to return to dialogue.During a regular press briefing, ministry deputy spokesperson Lee Hyo-jeong urged Pyongyang to give serious consideration to Seoul's proposal, which is linked to the peninsula's peace, inter-Korean relations and the future of the regime.