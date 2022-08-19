Pres. Office Expresses Regret over N. Korea's Derision of Yoon's 'Bold Plan'

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has deplored the blunt censure by North Korea against President Yoon Suk Yeol and his "bold" plan to support its denuclearization, calling the disrespectful tone “highly regrettable.”In a statement on Friday, the top office urged the North to exercise caution, referring to comments released by Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un regarding the president and distortion of related facts.Yoon's office said such an attitude will not help the regime's future efforts to achieve peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, but further isolate the regime from the international community.Standing by Yoon's Liberation Day proposal to offer the North economic incentives in return for denuclearization, his office urged Pyongyang to carefully re-consider.Earlier on Friday, Kim issued a statement in which she called Seoul's denuclearization roadmap an "absurd dream."