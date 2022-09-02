Yoon Meets UAE Special Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a presidential envoy from the United Arab Emirates on Thursday to discuss future cooperation between the two countries.Yoon was joined at the presidential office by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, who traveled as a representative of UAE president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.In the meeting, the president said he hopes for further development in South Korea-UAE relations based on the achievements the two nations have made.The UAE envoy voiced hope that the two countries will establish a new strategic relationship based on the trust that they have built so far, touting the Barakah nuclear plant project as a symbol of bilateral cooperation.The envoy then proposed that the two nations expand cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy development, energy security, defense manufacturing and investment collaboration.In this second meeting between the two after Al Mubarak’s visit to Seoul for Yoon’s inauguration on May 10, the president expressed hope that the UAE head of state will visit South Korea in the near future.