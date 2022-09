Photo : KBS News

South Korean figure skater Seo Min-kyu topped the ranking after the men's short program at the International Skating Union's(ISU) Junior Grand Prix currently under way in Ostrava, Czech Republic.Seo earned a total of 74-point-39 points after his short program on Thursday, surpassing the 72-point-03 points earned by Japan's Nozomu Yoshioka.It is the 13-year-old's first time competing in the Junior Grand Prix after finishing first in the men's singles portion of the domestic trials in July.In the women's short program, 13-year-old rookie Kwon Min-sol garnered 62-point-73 points to rank second after Japan's Mao Shimada.Both men's and women's freestyle programs are scheduled to be held on Saturday, Korea time.