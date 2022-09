Photo : YONHAP News

Over 360 flights scheduled to depart from local airports across the nation on Monday have been grounded due to approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor.The Korea Airport Corporation confirmed the cancellation of 361 international and domestic flights as of 2 p.m.All flights at Jeju International Airport have been suspended, while additional flights could be grounded at other airports under KAC's management.The storm is also affecting maritime transportation across the country, with 152 out of the 158 ships scheduled to set sail on Monday now under operational restrictions or removed from ports.