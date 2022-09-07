Two Found Conscious in Flooded Basement Parking Lot in Pohang

Photo : YONHAP News

Two people were found conscious by fire and rescue authorities as they searched for nine missing people in a flooded underground parking lot in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday.Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters said on Wednesday that they found nine people, including seven who were found in a state of cardiac arrest, after conducting rescue efforts that lasted over 16 hours from 7:40 a.m. the previous morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex.A 39-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were found alive and conscious late Tuesday. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.The two are believed to have survived by securing an air pocket of less than 30 centimeters between the ceiling and pipes. The man managed to make his way toward the entrance of the parking lot, and the woman was found holding onto piping.After 10 p.m., seven more people were found with their hearts stopped.All nine reportedly went into the garage after an announcement in their apartment building told people to move their cars to protect them from flooding on Tuesday.Fire authorities plan to continue search and rescue operations until the garage has fully drained.