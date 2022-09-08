Ex-PPP Chair Files Injunction to Suspend Party's New Interim Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Former ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Lee Jun-seok has filed another injunction asking the court to suspend the PPP's new interim leader, Chung Jin-suk.In a press release on Thursday, Lee's camp said the injunction requested Chung's suspension as well as a ruling on the validity of his appointment by the party's national committee.His camp claimed that because the previous injunction to suspend former interim chief Joo Ho-young was accepted by the court, the installation of another emergency steering committee and the appointment of a leader is also invalid.Lee, whose party membership has been suspended over sexual bribery and cover-up allegations, has filed a string of lawsuits to block the party's transition to an interim leadership system, with his first attempt proving successful.Vice speaker of the National Assembly Chung was endorsed as the new interim chief earlier on Thursday with the national committee passing a motion on his appointment.The committee on Monday approved revised party rules concerning what constitutes an emergency situation. Lee has argued the committee must not convene and the revision violates party democracy.Lee's camp has also said they will also drop previous injunctions seeking to suspend the roles of members on the earlier interim committee led by Joo as they have resigned.