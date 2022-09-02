Yoon to Attend Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will travel to Britain to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II set for next week.Senior presidential secretary for public affairs Kim Eun-hye said on Sunday that President Yoon will attend the state funeral set for next Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.As Yoon is expected to visit New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly set for mid-September, he is likely to visit London ahead of the possible U.S. trip.Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 and was the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch. Prince Charles, her son, is now king. King Charles will reportedly receive heads of state and royal figures from other countries who will attend the funeral.The presidential office announced Yoon's plan to attend the funeral as the heads of major countries reportedly decided to attend.U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he will attend the funeral, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly said he was considering attending the funeral before visiting the United States for the UN General Assembly.