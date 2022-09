Photo : Getty Images Bank

Foreigners net sold nearly 12 trillion won worth of Korean stocks this year.According to the Korea Exchange on Sunday, foreign investors offloaded a net 11-point-96 trillion won worth of stocks traded on the main KOSPI market as of September 8.Foreigners sold off Samsung Electronics shares the most, dumping a net more than nine trillion won as of September 7. Naver and LG Energy Solution came in second and third, respectively.Foreign investors net bought shares of Woori Finance Holdings, Hyundai Glovis, Kia Corporation and LG Chem.Individual investors net purchased 22-point-five trillion won worth of stocks this year.