Economy

S. Korea's Economic Growth Ranks 20th among 35 Nations in Q2

Written: 2022-09-12 14:47:17Updated: 2022-09-12 14:47:58

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's economic growth ranked low among 35 economies, including members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD), in the second quarter of the year.

According to the Bank of Korea on Monday, the country's gross domestic product(GDP) expanded zero-point-seven percent in the April-June period from the first quarter, placing it at 20th among 33 OECD members, China and Indonesia. It marks a drop of two notches from the first quarter when it had come in at 18th.  

Iceland took the top spot with growth of three-point-nine percent, followed by the Netherlands, Türkiye, Ireland, Israel, Austria, Greece and Spain.

Among advanced nations, Japan ranked 17th with zero-point-nine percent GDP growth, while the United States came in 31st with negative growth of zero-point-one percent. China ranked at the bottom with its economy shrinking two-point-six percent in the cited period. 

The negative growth of the U.S. and China -- South Korea's top two trade partners -- appears to have pulled down this country's GDP growth. In fact, South Korea's exports declined three-point-one percent on-quarter in the second quarter.
