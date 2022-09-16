Ministry to Revise Anti-Stalking Law following Subway Station Murder

Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry will seek revisions to the anti-stalking law as ordered by President Yoon Suk Yeol following the alleged murder of a young woman by her stalker.The ministry on Friday pledged to swiftly abolish a part of the law prohibiting an indictment if the victim does not wish to press charges in a criminal stalking case.Officials explained that the stipulation has obstructed law enforcement from providing protection for victims in the early stages of an investigation and created an opportunity for the perpetrator to commit additional crimes against the victim out of revenge.The ministry will seek to introduce location tracking of a perpetrator as a preliminary measure, while the prosecution, for its part, will seek a restraining order against the perpetrator and actively file for an arrest warrant.On Wednesday, a woman in her 20s was allegedly murdered by a former colleague in his 30s surnamed Jeon in Seoul's Sindang Station. He was already facing five counts of charges including stalking, illegally filming and threatening the victim.