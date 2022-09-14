Menu Content

Vice Defense Chief Visits US Cyber Command

Written: 2022-09-17 13:32:41Updated: 2022-09-17 13:59:13

Vice Defense Chief Visits US Cyber Command

Photo : YONHAP News

Vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul visited the U.S. Cyber Command on Friday and discussed cooperation in cyber operations.
 
According to Seoul's defense ministry on Saturday, Shin was briefed by the command's deputy chief Timothy Haugh on the key operational capabilities of the cyber command.
 
The vice minister stressed the importance of cyber security as a tool for U.S.-provided extended deterrence as well as the need for cooperation to deter North Korea's illegal acts in cyber space such as hacking and theft.
 
Shin urged efforts against such activities by Pyongyang as the two countries' cyber commands last month signed a memorandum of understanding on collaboration.
 
He also mentioned the need to expand joint operations during ordinary times to prevent damage from North Korean hacking attempts.
 
Shin is visiting the U.S. to attend high-level deterrence talks that have resumed for the first time in nearly five years.
