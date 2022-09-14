Gov't Emergency Response Posture Lifted to Level 2 to Brace for Typhoon Nanmadol

Photo : KBS News

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters' emergency response posture was upgraded to Level Two on Sunday as Typhoon Nanmadol is heading north.The headquarters, under the Ministry of Interior and Safety, said that its emergency response posture for typhoon and heavy rains was raised by one notch to Level Two as of Sunday noon.Nanmadol, the season's 14th typhoon, is currently classified as a "very strong" typhoon with a central atmospheric pressure of 935 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of at least 49 meters per second.Interior Minister Lee Sang-min ordered thorough measures to prevent any casualties in areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides.As of 11 a.m. Sunday, seven locations of Gyeongju National Park and five areas of Hallasan National Park in Jeju Island are closed.The headquarters will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to check the government's preparedness for the typhoon.