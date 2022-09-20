S. Korean President Calls Queen Elizabeth II 'Guardian of Peace and Freedom'

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The state funeral of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II was held in London on Monday. The funeral service was attended by some two thousand people, including state leaders and royals from all around the world. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was there with First Lady Kim Keon-hee to offer the country's condolences to the British royal family and pay his respects.Kim Bum-soo wrapped up the global event.Report:[Sound bite: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession from Westminster Hall]The iconic Big Ben tolled once a minute 96 times, symbolizing each year of the life of Queen Elizabeth II.[Sound bites: Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession arriving at Westminster Abbey]At London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, the world bid a final farewell to the queen in a state funeral.The event drew some five hundred dignitaries, including presidents, prime ministers, kings and other royals from around the world, along with a crowd of millions gathered along the streets.[Sound bite: David Hoyle - Very Reverend, Dean of Westminster]"With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and head of the Commonwealth. With admiration we recall her life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people."South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was there with the first lady, offering his sympathies to King Charles III and the royal family.In the book of condolence at Church House, President Yoon wrote that he prays for the soul of the late queen and expresses his deepest condolences to the British royal family and people. He added it was an honor to share time in the same era as the queen.On Sunday, President Yoon paid tribute to the queen during a state event for foreign dignitaries at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III.The president told the king he would always remember the late Queen Elizabeth II, calling Britain's longest reigning monarch a guardian of peace and freedom.Following the funeral, Yoon headed to New York to deliver his speech at the UN General Assembly.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.