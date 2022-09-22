Remaining Outdoor Mask Mandate Likely to End

Photo : YONHAP News

Mandatory mask-wearing outdoors may soon be a thing of the past as the pandemic situation stabilizes in the nation.Quarantine authorities on Thursday said a panel of experts advising the government on infectious disease responses convened a meeting a day prior and concluded that it was safe to recommend the termination of all outdoor mask mandates.The move, expected to significantly alleviate pandemic fatigue among the populace without increasing the risk of infection, may be announced by the government as early as this week.Although the government had lifted the blanket outdoor mask mandate in May, mask usage was still required for large-scale gatherings of 50 people or more, including sports matches, concerts or rallies.While the expert consensus supports an end to all outdoor mask requirements, opinion is split regarding indoor mandates, with experts agreeing that they will eventually need to be eliminated but disagreeing on the timing and scope.