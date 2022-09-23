Yoon Pledges to Actively Support AI Cooperation with Canada

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to actively support cooperation between South Korea and Canada in artificial intelligence(AI), saying AI technology is at the core of his administration's pursuit of a “digital platform government.”Meeting with scholars of the field during a visit to the University of Toronto on Thursday, Yoon expressed hope that the two sides would make innovative progress through cooperation.The president described his envisioned “digital platform government” as a means of improving public services and welfare programs for the socially vulnerable by connecting data across the public and private sectors.Yoon's pledge to support bilateral cooperation comes a day after speaking about using digital technology to realize universal values of freedom and human rights and to create a new order for peace and prosperity in a speech in New York.Following the president's remarks in Toronto, his senior secretary for economic affairs Choi Sang-mok said South Korea, which currently ranks sixth in terms of AI competitiveness, will invest in the field to rise to the world's top three.