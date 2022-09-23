S. Korea's Top Nuclear Envoy to Visit Europe to Discuss N. Korean Nuclear Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy will visit Europe this week for high-level discussions on the North Korean nuclear issue with European officials.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn will visit Belgium and France from Sunday to Thursday.On Monday and Tuesday, Kim will meet with officials in charge of Korean Peninsula issues at the European Union in Brussels as well as Gunnar Wiegand, managing director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service to discuss the situation of the Korean Peninsula and cooperation on the North Korean nuclear issue.On Tuesday, Kim is also scheduled to attend a session of the North Atlantic Council joined by four Asia Pacific nations – South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand – to explain President Yoon Suk Yeol's North Korea policy dubbed "bold initiative."The nuclear envoy will then travel to Paris on Wednesday for a two-day trip to meet with Christian Cambon, chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the French Senate.Kim will also meet with the director general for political and security affairs of the French Foreign Ministry for high-level talks on the North Korean nuclear issue.