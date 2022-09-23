Democratic Party to Propose Motion for Dismissal of Foreign Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to pursue the dismissal of foreign minister Park Jin as it seeks to hold the administration accountable for what it viewed as diplomatic controversies during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s overseas trip last week.After the DP ratified the addition to the party platform at its general meeting on Tuesday, floor leader Park Hong-keun urged all members to vote within three days of the motion’s submission to the National Assembly.The floor leader said that officials at the top office must be held responsible for diplomatic missteps or South Korea’s international stature will crumble.The motion must be put to a vote within 72 hours of being submitted to a parliamentary plenary session or it is automatically dismissed. Support from one-third of all lawmakers is required to bring the dismissal of a Cabinet member to the floor, and it requires a majority to pass.The DP is able to unilaterally propose and pass the motion as it holds a supermajority of 169 seats in the National Assembly.