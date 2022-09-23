Justice Minister, Parliament Clash during Review of Law on Prosecution’s Investigative Powers

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon clashed with the National Assembly during a Constitutional Court hearing to deliberate the legitimacy of legislation aimed at restricting the prosecution's investigative powers on Tuesday.The minister argued that under the revised laws, the prosecution’s right to investigate and indict as enshrined in the Constitution cannot be properly exercised and therefore impedes their ability to defend the basic rights of the people.As the main opposition Democratic Party hurriedly push for the revisions, the minister said, it was focused on preventing the investigation of certain politicians and likely did not consider the legal impact on the judicial system and the ensuing damage to the public.Han said the revision process also lacked justification in terms of democratic procedures, recalling various tactics the DP resorted to at the time, and said such strategies cannot become the "new normal."The minister also noted that investigations into digital sex and stalking crimes have already exposed loopholes.Meanwhile, the defense team representing parliament argued the aim of the legislation is justified and insisted that a prosecutor's right to investigate is not guaranteed under the Constitution. It said that is an administrative right that is subject to legislative changes in accordance with the times and the public's legal awareness.