Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Thursday

Written: 2022-09-30 07:09:25Updated: 2022-09-30 15:58:33

JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Thursday

Photo : KBS News

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday in its third test in five days.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that it detected the missiles were fired from the Sunchon area in South Pyongan Province between 8:48 p.m. and 8:57 p.m.

The JCS said the missiles flew some 350 kilometers and reached an altitude of about 50 kilometers with a speed of Mach Five, and an in-depth analysis by the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the U.S. is ongoing.

The missiles were presumed to have been fired from a transporter erector launcher targeting an uninhabited island in North Hamgyong Province.

Soon after the launches, JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and Commander Paul LaCamera of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command held discussions on the incident.

The JCS strongly condemned the launches as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, saying that the North's recent series of ballistic missile launches are an act of significant provocation that undermines peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community.

The latest launches came a day after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan area in Pyongyang toward the East Sea. The North also fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday from an area around Taechon, North Pyongan Province.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >