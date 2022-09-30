JCS: N. Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Thursday

Photo : KBS News

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday in its third test in five days.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that it detected the missiles were fired from the Sunchon area in South Pyongan Province between 8:48 p.m. and 8:57 p.m.The JCS said the missiles flew some 350 kilometers and reached an altitude of about 50 kilometers with a speed of Mach Five, and an in-depth analysis by the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the U.S. is ongoing.The missiles were presumed to have been fired from a transporter erector launcher targeting an uninhabited island in North Hamgyong Province.Soon after the launches, JCS Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and Commander Paul LaCamera of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command held discussions on the incident.The JCS strongly condemned the launches as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, saying that the North's recent series of ballistic missile launches are an act of significant provocation that undermines peace and stability not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in the international community.The latest launches came a day after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan area in Pyongyang toward the East Sea. The North also fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday from an area around Taechon, North Pyongan Province.