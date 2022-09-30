FM Park Mentions Various Options to Boost Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin said that Seoul will respond sternly to North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches and review stepping up sanctions if necessary.Speaking to reporters at the foreign ministry on Friday, the top diplomat said there are various ways to beef up sanctions including those related to cyber, financial and maritime areas.He said the government will mull on options for an appropriate response.The unification ministry also said Friday that it will review tougher sanctions to suppress further provocative behavior by North Korea following the regime's three back-to-back ballistic missile tests within five days.Chairing a national security council meeting on Thursday, the presidential office also condemned Pyongyang's continued disregard for UN Security Council resolutions and vowed to step up sanctions in coordination with the U.S. and other allies and the international community.North Korea fired short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday.