Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile eastward on Tuesday morning.Military authorities are conducting a detailed analysis of the launch, including the range, altitude and speed.This latest test is the fifth in ten days, coming three days after the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Sunan area in Pyongyang on Saturday. With Tuesday’s launch, the North has fired eight missiles since last Sunday.Pyongyang has conducted 21 ballistic missile and two cruise missile tests so far this year.