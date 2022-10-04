Parties Clash at Audit as DP Doubles Down on Motion for FM Park's Resignation

Photo : KBS News

The first day of parliamentary audits on Tuesday erupted in a near immediate clash between rival political parties as the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) demanded that foreign minister Park Jin leave the foreign affairs committee audit and resign from his post.Soon after the audit commenced on Tuesday morning, DP Rep. Lee Jae-jung urged the ruling camp to accept his party's motion passed last week which called for Park’s dismissal over controversies surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent overseas trip, which Yoon rejected out of hand.Lee called on the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to accept the motion out of respect for the National Assembly’s authority and the spirit of parliamentarianism and remove Park from the committee meeting.DP Rep. Yun Ho-jung slammed the president for what he called a humiliating 30-minute meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New York, saying all of the president’s foreign affairs aides should be held responsible.Meanwhile, PPP Rep. Kim Seok-ki opposed Park’s removal from both the room and his post, saying the minister should be given an opportunity to explain to the public the administration's foreign policies and the outcome of the recent presidential trip.PPP interim chief Chung Jin-suk expressed regret that Yun, who had recently visited Japan as part of a parliamentary delegation, distorted facts to launch a political offensive.After the parties sparred for around 30 minutes, committee chair Yun Jae-ok called for an adjournment.