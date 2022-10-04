Menu Content

Biden, Kishida Condemn N. Korea's Missile Launch

Written: 2022-10-05 08:17:16Updated: 2022-10-05 10:26:05

Biden, Kishida Condemn N. Korea's Missile Launch

Photo : KBS News

The leaders of the United States and Japan strongly condemned the latest missile launch by North Korea.

The White House said that U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday and jointly condemned the North's missile test "in the strongest terms."

The leaders recognized the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Biden and Kishida also confirmed they would continue to closely coordinate their immediate and longer-term response bilaterally as well as trilaterally with South Korea and with the international community.

The leaders reportedly vowed to work to limit North Korea's “ability to support its unlawful ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs."

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier that North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile from the area of Mupyong-ri in Chagang Province at 7:23 a.m., which flew over Japan and landed into the Pacific Ocean.
