S. Korea, US Fire 4 Guided Missiles in Response to N. Korean IRBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea and the United States have responded to North Korea’s missile provocation on Tuesday with their own launch of four ground-to-ground missiles into the East Sea. The allied forces also scrambled jets the previous day, dropping guided bombs on targets off the western coast. The nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan was also rerouted to return to the East Sea in an apparent warning to Pyongyang.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: S. Korean & US militaries firing surface-to-surface missiles (Oct. 5/location undisclosed)]The South Korean Joint Chief of Staff(JCS) released video footage of the joint tactical ballistic missile drill with the U.S. early morning Wednesday.After four ATACMS(Army Tactical Missile Systems) guided missiles hit targets in the East Sea, the South Korean JCS said that the allied forces are capable of neutralizing the enemy's origin of attack.The South Korean military also fired its own Hyunmoo-2 strategic missile but the projectile failed to reach its intended trajectory and fell inside the base.Four South Korean F-15Ks and four U.S. F-16 fighters also carried out a precision-strike exercise earlier on Tuesday, dropping two Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, guided bombs on targets in the Yellow Sea.After participating in massive combined drills last week with South Korean and Japanese warships near the Korean Peninsula, the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan supercarrier was also rerouted to return to the East Sea, according to the South Korean military.Amid rising concerns of a seventh underground nuclear test, North Korea on Tuesday conducted an intermediate-range ballistic missile launch and forced the government of Japan to issue an emergency alert in its northern region.Following the trajectory over Japan, the projectile, presumed to be the nuclear-capable Hwasong-12, flew four-thousand-500 kilometers, the longest for a North Korean ballistic missile to-date.That means the U.S. territory of Guam is well within the North Korean weapon's striking distance.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.