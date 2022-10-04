Menu Content

Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters Available for Winter Season from Next Tuesday

Written: 2022-10-06 15:54:18Updated: 2022-10-06 15:56:40

Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters Available for Winter Season from Next Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine shots offering protection against mutations of the omicron variant will be available from next week.

According to health authorities, vaccines for the winter season will start from October 11 for those over 60 years of age and the immunocompromised who pre-registered, while those without reservations can receive leftovers from October 12.

This bivalent booster will only be administered to those who have completed their two-dose regimen and are four months out from their last shot or being infected with the virus.

The KDCA stressed the importance of booster shots for the vulnerable population as the nation faces the possibility of simultaneous waves of COVID-19 infections and the seasonal flu this winter, thus recommending the bivalent vaccine over the other options considering the efficacy rate.

The bivalent vaccine formula includes a component of the original virus strain to provide broader protection against the variants and mutations.
