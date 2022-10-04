Menu Content

S. Korea, U.S. Military Leaders to Hold Annual MCM Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Military leaders of South Korea and the U.S. will discuss the full operational capability of the allied forces during its annual meeting this year.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday in a report to the National Assembly, the two countries will hold the 47th Military Committee Meeting(MCM) in the U.S. at the end of this month to discuss strategic instructions and operational guidelines to the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC).

The Joint Chiefs of Staff explained that the main agenda would be the transition of wartime operational control based on conditions such as the security situation, military readiness posture, and the evaluation of the full operating capability of the combined forces.

The meeting is expected to be attended by South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and his U.S. counterpart Mark Milley as well as CFC commander Paul LaCamera and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command chief John Aquilino.
