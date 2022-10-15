Menu Content

PM Urges Clear Deterrence Against N. Korea Threats for Worst Case Scenario

Written: 2022-10-15 13:54:08Updated: 2022-10-15 14:13:40

Photo : KBS News

In the wake of North Korea's spate of provocations, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said there needs to be a clear deterrence so any attempt at pursuing peace is not done on the terms of the other party. 

During a three-nation South American tour, Han made the remark in Buenos Aires on Friday in response to a reporter's question about how seriously he viewed Pyongyang's repeated provocations.

Han said there must be peace on the Korean Peninsula but South Korea must also prepare for the worst case scenario.

He said a country cannot be run based on peace defined by the terms of the other party and there must be investment in national defense through which South Korea makes itself stronger. 

The prime minister also reiterated the importance of the alliance with Washington, saying that no country in the world can be solely responsible for its own security. He added that the U.S. has the support of its allies, including South Korea and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in the event it comes under attack.
