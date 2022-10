Photo : YONHAP News

The mercury plunged across the nation on Tuesday morning as cold wave advisories were issued for many inland parts of the country.The Korea Meteorological Administration said morning lows on Tuesday stood at minus four degrees Celsius in Daegwallyeong, and minus point-seven degrees in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.Seoul saw the season’s first frost after morning lows dipped to five degrees. That is around ten days earlier compared to previous years.Afternoon highs will stand between 13 and 19 degrees, including 14 degrees in Seoul, or around one to four degrees lower than Monday.The weather agency forecast that morning lows will dip further on Wednesday but will warm up in the afternoon to reach similar afternoon highs as previous years.