Task Force will Put Forth Comprehensive Plan to Reform Emergency Response

Photo : KBS News

The government will put forth a comprehensive plan to reform the nation's emergency response system after call logs from Saturday revealed a deficient response by police preceding the deadly crush in Itaewon.Senior interior ministry official Park Jong-hyun said a task force that will include civilian experts will launch later on Wednesday to seek ways to improve the safety management of public gatherings without an organizing entity.The ministry will also come up with a comprehensive emergency response reform plan once an ongoing investigation into the cause of the Itaewon tragedy is completed.Transcripts of eleven 112 calls in the four hours before the crush were released on Tuesday showing that police did not appear to take appropriate action, resulting in a death toll of 156, including 26 foreigners, and 157 injured as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.