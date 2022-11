Photo : YONHAP News

The mercury is forecast to plunge nationwide from Thursday afternoon.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said Wednesday daytime highs on Thursday will be three to five Celsius degrees lower than Wednesday’s, with the weather likely to feel even colder due to gusts of wind.The weather agency attributed the drop in temperature to a cold front from northwestern parts of the Korean Peninsula, which will cause morning lows in central regions and southern inland areas on Friday to plunge below freezing.Thursday morning, however, remain similar to Wednesday’s for most parts of the region, ranging from one to 11 degrees.As for Seoul, it will likely start Thursday at seven degrees and peak at 12 degrees.