Gov't to Combine Medical, Psychological Treatment for Those Affected by Itaewon Tragedy

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said that the government will create a system that enables people affected by the Itaewon crown crush to receive medical support as well as psychological treatment at medical institutions.The prime minister unveiled the plan on Sunday during a government meeting on the accident.Han said that the funeral procedures of the victims are almost completed, but their bereaved families, those injured and rescue officials still suffer from psychological trauma from the tragedy.The prime minister ordered the welfare ministry to make thorough preparations and provide guidance for those who need this combined service of medical and psychological treatment.He asked ministries and related organizations to fully cooperate with the government's one-stop support center for the victims so that necessary steps can be taken swiftly.The prime minister ordered the Office for Government Policy Coordination to quickly take steps on matters requiring consultation or adjustment between ministries.