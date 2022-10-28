Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korea Reports 23,765 COVID-19 Cases on Mon. amid Resurgence

Written: 2022-11-14 10:17:40Updated: 2022-11-14 10:47:13

S. Korea Reports 23,765 COVID-19 Cases on Mon. amid Resurgence

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported about 23-thousand COVID-19 cases on Monday amid a winter resurgence of the outbreak.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 23-thousand-765 infections were reported the previous day, including 54 imported from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 26-million-218-thousand. 

The daily tally dropped by about 25-thousand from a day ago due to fewer tests administered on the weekend, but marks the highest for a Monday in nine weeks since some 37-thousand cases were registered on September 12. 

The tally rose by some 51-hundred from a week ago and over 52-hundred from two weeks ago.

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 17 from a day ago to 413, exceeding 400 for the first time in 48 days. 

Forty-four more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-709. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >