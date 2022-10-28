S. Korea Reports 23,765 COVID-19 Cases on Mon. amid Resurgence

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported about 23-thousand COVID-19 cases on Monday amid a winter resurgence of the outbreak.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 23-thousand-765 infections were reported the previous day, including 54 imported from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 26-million-218-thousand.The daily tally dropped by about 25-thousand from a day ago due to fewer tests administered on the weekend, but marks the highest for a Monday in nine weeks since some 37-thousand cases were registered on September 12.The tally rose by some 51-hundred from a week ago and over 52-hundred from two weeks ago.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 17 from a day ago to 413, exceeding 400 for the first time in 48 days.Forty-four more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-709. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.