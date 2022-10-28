Ruling, Opposition Floor Leaders Fall Short of Agreement on Itaewon Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and main opposition party floor leaders failed to reach consensus on launching a parliamentary probe into the Itaewon tragedy during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo on Monday.Following the meeting, ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Joo Ho-young contended the parliamentary probe will only spark political discord and disrupt the ongoing police investigation.Joo said senior members of his party oppose the idea on the belief that the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) call is part of a political maneuver to distract from corruption allegations against its leader, Lee Jae-myung.DP floor leader Park Hong-keun said it is possible to concurrently conduct investigations by the police and the Assembly, as the latter can offer measures to prevent the recurrence of such a tragedy.The DP last Thursday reported the request for the probe in a parliamentary plenary session before undertaking a campaign over the weekend to gather signatures from the general public in support of the probe.Should the PPP continue to oppose the investigation, the DP, with its majority in parliament, plans to handle the related bill without the ruling side during a plenary session on November 24.