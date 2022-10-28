New COVID-19 Cases Jump above 70,000 for First Time in 2 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases soared above 70-thousand for the first time in two months amid a winter resurgence of the pandemic.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Tuesday, 72-thousand-883 infections were reported the previous day, including 50 imported from overseas, bringing the total caseload to nearly 26 million-300-thousand.The daily tally nearly tripled from a day ago and rose by about ten-thousand from a week ago, showing a clear uptick in infections.The figure climbed above 70-thousand for the first time since September 15, when it posted 71-thousand-444. It marks the highest for a Tuesday in ten weeks.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is down by one from a day ago to 412, remaining above 400 for the second straight day.Thirty-nine more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to 29-thousand-748. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.