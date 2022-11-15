Yoon Returns from Southeast Asia Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned home after a six-day tour to Southeast Asia to attend international forums and summit talks on the sidelines.Air Force One carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam at 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, concluding a trip to Cambodia and Indonesia for various summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and the Group of 20(G20) summit.At the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, Yoon unveiled South Korea's new Indo-Pacific strategy focused on creating a free, peaceful and prosperous region.In Bali, Indonesia, the president attended the G20 summit and a Business 20 summit involving businesses from the G20 nations.On the sidelines of the international gatherings, President Yoon held bilateral summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as well as a trilateral summit in which the three adopted a comprehensive joint statement on security and economy.The president also held a bilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first such meeting in three years, to discuss future relations and China’s role in the North Korea issue.