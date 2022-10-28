Korean Flight Attendant in Serious Condition after Being Stabbed in LA

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean female flight attendant is in serious condition after being stabbed by a man at a supermarket in Los Angeles.According to local police, the man in his 40s who is believed to have been homeless walked into a Target store in downtown Los Angeles at around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday and stabbed a nine-year-old boy.The suspect then approached and stabbed another victim, a 25-year-old Korean flight attendant who was staying in the city after working on a flight from Incheon to Los Angeles.A store security guard attempted to defuse the situation, but upon being unable to do so, discharged his firearm, striking the suspect. Police nearby apprehended the suspect but later died from his injuries.The two victims were reportedly in critical condition.Seoul's foreign ministry said later that the flight attendant is hospitalized at an intensive care unit, but is able to communicate.